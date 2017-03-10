

CTV Kitchener





A bill in memory of two firefighters killed in Listowel has officially been introduced at Queen’s Park.

Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece introduced the bill in the legislature Thursday.

If passed, the Rea and Walter Act would require that most buildings using truss and lightweight construction display emblems declaring those facts.

Firefighters Ken Rea and Ray Walter were killed in 2011, while battling a fire at a dollar store in Listowel.

The shop was constructed with truss and lightweight materials, and its roof collapsed with the firefighters were inside.

Pettapiece’s bill will be debated and receive its first vote in the legislature next month.