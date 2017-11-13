

CTV Kitchener





If you’re looking for a job, it might be a little harder to find one than it was last year.

New data from the Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin shows that there were 11,286 online local job postings during September, down from 14,301 one year earlier. Decreases from 2016 were also reported in July and August.

In total, there were 19,191 job postings in the area during the third quarter of the year.

Nearly 7,000 of those were based in Kitchener, following by nearly 5,000 in Guelph, more than 3,000 in Waterloo and slightly fewer in Cambridge.

The most sought-after positions included retail salespeople and supervisors, transport truck drivers and customer and information service positions.