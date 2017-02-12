

CTV Kitchener





Police managed to stop a car theft at a dealership in New Hamburg, roughly 30 kilometres west of Kitchener, early Sunday morning.

Police said a 22 year old from Ingersoll allegedly broke into John Bear Buick Chevy dealer and stole a brand new, silver GMC Cierra. At 1:53 a.m., the man was spotted by an employee who immediately called police.

When police arrived on scene, the man attempted to drive off the lot, but got stuck at a dead end at the rear of the business. He was stopped and arrested.

Police said they found a loaded handgun inside the truck.

The man is facing a string of charges including theft and firearms charges.