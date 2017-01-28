

CTV Kitchener





Listowel has experienced its second consecutive year of record-setting new home construction, but many local businesses are not seeing a significant uptick in new customers, according to the local chamber of commerce.

In 2015, North Perth added a record 97 homes and issued 336 building permits.

Last year, the community beat that by adding 144 dwelling units and issuing 368 building permits worth more than $62 million.

But, it seems the building boom hasn’t translated into a business boom. Most of the new residents are commuters working in Waterloo Region and Stratford.

“It is an interesting problem to have,” said Shannon D’Arcy of the North Perth Chamber of Commerce.

Many of Listowel’s commuters pick up what they need on their way home from where they work and not necessarily in Listowel.

“I know a lot of them have to work out of town to get the wage that they need," said D’Arcy.

North Perth has a growth plan based on 67 new dwellings per year, but more residents may be on the way.

“The way the numbers are looking right now we may have to set a new average for residential dwelling units," said Ed Podniewicz, Chief Building Official for the Municipality of North Perth.

With reporting by Scott Miller