Featured
Listowel-area power outage affects more than 3,000 properties
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 4:17PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 8:46PM EST
A large swath of Perth County and a smaller part of Wellington County were in the dark Monday afternoon.
Hydro One says a power outage affected 3,391 properties centred around Listowel.
According to Hydro One, the outage also encompassed Milverton, Palmerston, part of the Conestogo Lake area and everything in-between, with its western boundary stopping just short of Monkton.
Fire officials say an equipment failure was to blame.
Power was restored around 7:30 p.m.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Bell Let's Talk Day inspires help for students at the University of Guelph
- Delays an issue for Waterloo Region's school buses in last school year
- Impaired driver rolled truck, then entered stranger’s house: OPP
- 'We're glad you’re our neighbour': Signs of support sprout in Elmira
- Listowel-area power outage affects more than 3,000 properties