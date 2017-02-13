

CTV Kitchener





A large swath of Perth County and a smaller part of Wellington County were in the dark Monday afternoon.

Hydro One says a power outage affected 3,391 properties centred around Listowel.

According to Hydro One, the outage also encompassed Milverton, Palmerston, part of the Conestogo Lake area and everything in-between, with its western boundary stopping just short of Monkton.

Fire officials say an equipment failure was to blame.

Power was restored around 7:30 p.m.