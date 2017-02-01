

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A case in which a cup of coffee was thrown at a 15-year-old Elmira girl is being investigated as an assault.

It happened around noon Monday, as Cerillia Doreen and her friends were walking near the intersection of Oriole Parkway and Industrial Drive.

Doreen says that somebody in a passing car made a vulgar gesture toward them, and one of her friends reciprocated.

That, Doreen says, is when the coffee was thrown at her head.

“All of a sudden, it was like I felt fire spreading,” she said in an interview.

“It hurt so bad.”

Doreen says the incident happened so fast that she wasn’t able to get a good look at the people in the car.

She went to a friend’s house for first aid treatment. When she got home from school that day, she told her mother about what had happened.

Her mother, Marty Bateman, then called police.

“We should not live in a society if you have to worry while you’re walking down the road … that somebody can throw something out of a vehicle and get away with it,” Bateman said.

“I just want this crap to stop. It wouldn’t have been acceptable when I was a child.”

Some of Doreen’s hair ended up being shaved off, after Bateman realized that there was a blister beneath it.

Waterloo Regional Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw a black, four-door Honda sedan with silver rims and chrome on its grill around Oriole and Industrial on Monday.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman