Fire officials believe a lightning strike from Tuesday’s storm may have been to blame for a house fire in Waterloo.

Officials were called to a home on Rhine Fall Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the strike and fire officials say all of them were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

The three individuals were displaced for the night. Smoke and flames were inside the home.

There is no word on how much damage done would cost.