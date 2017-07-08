Featured
Lightning strike blamed for starting house fire in Windsor
Lightning strike at 1025 Thunder Bay on July 7, 2017/ (Melanie Borrelli/CTV)
Firefighters say a lightning strike started a house fire in east Windsor.
The homeowner says a neighbor woke him up around 1:30 a.m. Saturday by banging on his door, alerting him to the flames.
The family of five escaped unharmed.
There was significant damage to the roof and upper level of the Thunderbay Avenue home.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
