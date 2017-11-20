

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Paris.

Brant County OPP say the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, at Rest Acres Road and Hanlon Place.

A 25-year-old man from one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Rest Acres Road was expected to remain closed in the area until late Monday night.

Further details were not immediately available.