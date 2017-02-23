

CTV Kitchener





An incident in Brantford has police issuing a reminder about the importance of drug safety.

Early in the day Wednesday, police officers responded to a suspected cocaine overdose. They found a man unconscious at the scene.

A police officer gave the man Naloxone – a drug which is considered an antidote to opioid drug overdoses.

After being given Naloxone, police say, the man “quickly became responsive and alert.”

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Naloxone kits are available for free through public health units and other agencies.