Life-saving drug given to man in midst of drug overdose
A naloxone kit is administered on a training dummy on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Barrie, Ont. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:23PM EST
An incident in Brantford has police issuing a reminder about the importance of drug safety.
Early in the day Wednesday, police officers responded to a suspected cocaine overdose. They found a man unconscious at the scene.
A police officer gave the man Naloxone – a drug which is considered an antidote to opioid drug overdoses.
After being given Naloxone, police say, the man “quickly became responsive and alert.”
He was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Naloxone kits are available for free through public health units and other agencies.
