Cassie and Hope Rehman are still teenagers, but they’ve already endured more time in hospitals and doctors’ offices than many people will in a lifetime.

Both girls have a rare disease known as Barakat Syndrome. Both of them were born with limited hearing, and are now deaf.

Cassie, 15, has nearly died three times. Hope, 17, has also dealt with mental health issues and lupus.

The girls live with their mother, Kate Rehman, who is also deaf and also has Barakat Syndrome.

Despite those challenges, the trio are as close-knit as any family you’ll ever meet.

We talked to them to hear their messages about overcoming the odds and staying strong as a family.

Use the video player above to watch Randy Steinman’s report, as well as the full interview with Hope Rehman.