Featured
Lengthy prison sentence likely for man found with $34,000 worth of fentanyl
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 5:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 6:31PM EDT
A man charged in connection with the largest fentanyl bust ever seen in Waterloo Region pleaded guilty Friday to eight weapon-related and drug-related offences.
Aaron Vezina was arrested in January, after being the subject of police surveillance for more than one year.
Police had received a tip from an informant identifying Vezina as a drug dealer.
Court documents show that at the time of his arrest, he had 11.5 grams of fentanyl on him – with a police-estimated street value of $33,570.
A search of his home turned up 158 grams of a drug called fentanyl-heroin, which police estimated as being worth about $47,000, as well as three handguns, a machine gun, soft body armour and $14,000 worth of marijuana.
The Crown is expected to seek a prison sentence of 15 or 16 years for Vezina, whose lawyer says he’ll be asking for a sentence of eight to 10 years.
Sentencing will take place later this year.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Man accused of secretly recording woman in store changeroom
- Transport truck allegedly driven at police officer directing traffic
- Lengthy prison sentence likely for man found with $34,000 worth of fentanyl
- Water levels in Lake Erie nearing record highs, sparking concern
- Stratford shortlists 3 sites for new transit terminal