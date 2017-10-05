

For some people, Thanksgiving weekend is normally a great time to take a drive and check out the changing colours of the fall season.

This year, though, those colours are looking a lot more green than they normally do.

Without the typical cool, crisp nights of September and October, leaves’ colour changes have been delayed.

According to the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, an estimated 30 per cent of leaves have changed colours across the province.

Local leaf-peeping hotspots are right at that average, with the organization estimating the fall colour level in Stratford, Fergus and Elora at 30 per cent – meaning leaves are mainly green, with some orange and yellow patches.

Areas further to the south, around Windsor and Niagara Falls, are said to be slightly behind in terms of changing leaf colours, with Burlington and the Greater Toronto Area only starting to show any orange or yellow.

If you want to see fall colours in more splendor, your best bet is to head north.

Red, yellow and orange leaves are starting to outnumber green ones in the Muskoka area. Further north, red and orange leaves are dominating the view in places like Parry Sound and Algonquin Park.

Green leaves remain in the majority around Owen Sound and the Town of Blue Mountains, although pockets of yellow, orange and red are starting to show through.