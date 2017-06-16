

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Plenty of Wilfrid Laurier University students left Friday’s convocation ceremony with new degrees. Only one left with a new engagement ring.

Friday was graduation day for Laurier’s economics students, including Miriam Mao.

During the festivities, Chuck Chen stopped Mao on a staircase, got down on one knee, and asked her to marry him.

She said yes. Chen put the ring on her finger, and they embraced to wild applause from onlookers. The entire proposal was captured on video.

She said yes! Watch Wansu Mao (BA '17) get proposed to at #Laurier2017 convocation �� #LaurierForLife pic.twitter.com/EQhYLsAUr3 — Laurier Alumni (@LaurierAlumni) June 16, 2017

Chen and Mao have been dating for nearly four years. They were both born in China, and met after moving to Waterloo for school.

Chen, who graduated from the University of Waterloo’s mathematics program in 2015, says the couple plan to keep living in the area.

With reporting by Daryl Morris