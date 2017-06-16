Featured
Laurier student gets surprise proposal on graduation day
Chuck Chen proposes to Miriam Mao on the day of her graduation from Wilfrid Laurier University. (Laurier Alumni / Twitter)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 3:27PM EDT
Plenty of Wilfrid Laurier University students left Friday’s convocation ceremony with new degrees. Only one left with a new engagement ring.
Friday was graduation day for Laurier’s economics students, including Miriam Mao.
During the festivities, Chuck Chen stopped Mao on a staircase, got down on one knee, and asked her to marry him.
She said yes. Chen put the ring on her finger, and they embraced to wild applause from onlookers. The entire proposal was captured on video.
She said yes! Watch Wansu Mao (BA '17) get proposed to at #Laurier2017 convocation �� #LaurierForLife pic.twitter.com/EQhYLsAUr3— Laurier Alumni (@LaurierAlumni) June 16, 2017
Chen and Mao have been dating for nearly four years. They were both born in China, and met after moving to Waterloo for school.
Chen, who graduated from the University of Waterloo’s mathematics program in 2015, says the couple plan to keep living in the area.
With reporting by Daryl Morris
