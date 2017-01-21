

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP are investigating the theft of a “large quantity” of empty pop and beer cans from the Shriners Club in Simcoe.

The cans were being stored in donation trailers on the front lawn of the Hillcrest Road property.

The theft was reported Thursday but OPP say it happened sometime during the day on Tuesday.

“They would have used a pick-up truck or cube van,” says Norfolk County OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk. “[If] recyclers in our local area or outside of our area have had an individual that comes in with a large amount of cans or bottles that they normally don’t have, they are being urged to contact us.”

The estimated value of the cans is $75.

"I have no idea what these people were thinking," says Constable Sanchuk. "They have no idea what these pop cans and beer cans were used for."

Proceeds from those donations are given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. They provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate surgeries who may not otherwise be able to pay for treatment.

WIth files from Nadia Matos