Laptop computer blamed for bedroom fire in Owen Sound
A laptop is shown in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:37PM EST
A fire in Owen Sound has firefighters warning the public about the potential dangers of using laptop computers when they’re not sitting on a hard surface.
The fire broke out around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at a home on 4th Avenue East.
According to the city’s fire department, the fire appears to have started when an unattended laptop computer overheated after being left on a bed.
The four people inside the home at the time and their pets were able to get to safety, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom.
Damage is estimated at $15,000.
With files from CTV London
