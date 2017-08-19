

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Chiefs are rallying around one of their own.

Boston Woods, who wears jersey #39, was struck by a transport truck while riding his bike Wednesday at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Can-Amera Parkway.

Woods was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Members of his minor lacrosse team were shocked by the news.

“The prognosis is looking better every day that he will walk again, but it’s not guaranteed,” says Chiefs team manager Robyn Eno. “The family has at least a year with Boston in hospital undergoing multiple surgeries.”

A fundraising campaign has been organized to support the family.

Woods’ teammates are each donating $39 in honour of their teammates’ jersey number.

“It’s just amazing the way they came together,” says Chiefs coach Sean Eno. “Lacrosse is a family. It doesn’t matter what team you’re on, it’s still a family.”