A fight on the court at a National Basketball League game has cost two local players their jobs.

The Kitchener Waterloo Titans announced Tuesday that Tramique Sutherland and Kevin Foster had both been released from the club.

Both players had been suspended by the league following a brawl at a game last week in Saint John, N.B., with Sutherland receiving a 12-game suspension.

One other Kitchener Waterloo player and nine members of the Saint John Riptide were also suspended.

“At no time do we condone this behaviour,” Titans general manager Stu Julius said in a media release.

“The KW Titans will move forward and it is our hope that both players have learned a valuable lesson.”

A total of $13,000 in fines were also levied over the brawl.