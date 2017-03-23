

CTV Kitchener





Two men are being sought by police following an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The store on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener was robbed shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the men walked into the store, brandished knives and demanded money.

Both are described as being 6’2” to 6’5” tall and likely in their early 20s. They were seen wearing black plants and black jackets, and had their faces covered.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.