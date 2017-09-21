

CTV Kitchener





A man was robbed of everything he was carrying while walking in Kitchener Wednesday night, police say.

The robbery brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to Morgan Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

According to police, a man was walking along Morgan when he was confronted by a man with a knife.

After taking the first man’s belongings, the second man left the area.

He is described as being black, six feet tall and likely in his 20s, and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey track pants.