Knifepoint robbery has police seeking suspect
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 3:23PM EDT
A man was robbed of everything he was carrying while walking in Kitchener Wednesday night, police say.
The robbery brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to Morgan Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.
According to police, a man was walking along Morgan when he was confronted by a man with a knife.
After taking the first man’s belongings, the second man left the area.
He is described as being black, six feet tall and likely in his 20s, and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey track pants.