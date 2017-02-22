

CTV Kitchener





Two men are sought by police following a robbery in Kitchener.

The robbery brought Waterloo Regional Police to David Street shortly after midnight Wednesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was walking when he was approached by two men, one of whom pulled out a knife and demanded that he turn over his possessions.

After the man gave up his phone and cash, the two strangers ran away.

Both men are described as being white and in their early 20s.

One is said to be 5’6” to 5’8” tall, and was seen wearing a red hoodie with a black jacket. The other is described as being 5’8” to 5’10” tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the robbery.