

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The mother of one of Christine Allen’s victims says she’s concerned about where Allen will live once she’s released from prison – and what will happen once she’s completely finished serving her sentence.

Allen has been in custody since 2014, when she pleaded guilty to four counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to cause bodily harm.

Specifically, she admitted to using eye drops to poison four children.

One of them was poisoned several times, and suffered brain damage that has left her with difficulties when it comes to speaking and swallowing.

The girl’s mother has described her relationship with Allen before the attacks came to light as being “like a sister.”

“To think that I let her around my kids – it almost makes me feel like I let her do that,” the mother told CTV News Wednesday.

Allen is due to be released from prison in late July. She will be barred from setting foot in Waterloo Region. Documents suggest she’ll settle in Brampton.

“I feel a little better knowing the location, but it’s still hard knowing I won’t be able to go to that area (without) running into her,” the mother said.

Other conditions Allen will be bound by include not having any contact with her victims or their families, not taking drugs aside from those specifically prescribed to her, and not being around children unless an adult aware of her history is also present.

By 2019, her sentence will be complete and those conditions will no longer be in effect.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman