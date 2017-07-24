

Christine Allen, a 36-year-old Kitchener woman who poisoned four children, has been released from prison.

Allen pleaded guilty in 2014 to administering a noxious substance with intent to cause bodily harm, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

She had poisoned four separate children with eye drops – a method she said she learned by watching CSI.

One of the children was the daughter of a woman who described Allen as being “like a sister” to her. Court documents show that the girl was poisoned several times, including once a few hours after her birth.

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety warning for the Brampton area, where Allen plans to reside.

Allen is subject to numerous conditions including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by another adult or her parole supervisor.

According to Peel Regional Police, information they’ve received indicates that Allen is at an elevated risk to re-offend. Peel Police will be working with Correctional Service Canada to monitor her activities.

Police are advising the public to use caution if they encounter Allen.