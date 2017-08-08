

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario.

Lanark County OPP say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 near Silver Lake Provincial Park, about 80 kilometres north of Kingston.

Police say it involved two passenger vehicles which were travelling in opposite directions on the highway.

The driver of one of those vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Samantha Stremmelaar, a 35-year-old Kitchener resident.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.