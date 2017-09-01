

CTV Kitchener





Two men have been fined $600 apiece after being caught breaking Ontario’s fishing regulations.

Both of their cases were heard last week in Goderich court.

The cases date back to June 21, when conservation officers spotted the two men fishing together in Goderich.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the officers determined that neither man was properly following the regulations governing fishing.

One of them, a Kitchener man, was seen with three smallmouth bass, which were out of season at the time. He pleaded guilty to catching and retaining fish during their closed season.

The other man, who lives in Waterloo, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence after an officer found that he hadn’t had a valid licence since 2014.