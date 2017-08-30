

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Decades of neglect have left Kitchener’s water infrastructure decaying faster than it can be brought up to snuff, the city’s mayor says.

“For many decades, we probably have not been paying enough for infrastructure,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said Wednesday.

“We’ve been looking after things like maintenance, but not replacement.”

Vrbanovic made those comments after city councillors were given a day-long tour of Kitchener’s water infrastructure – everything from a pumping station to a stormwater pond.

They also visited Sheldon Drive, where the water infrastructure under the road is being replaced – and where there have been 11 water main breaks since the year 2000.

“It’s not cost-effective to be going and doing these sort of one-off repairs,” Vrbanovic said.

Over the last few years, city councillors have slowly been increasing water rates to start addressing the shortfall.

More work is still needed, and another increase could be the result when councillors debate water rates on Sept. 25.

Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock says citizens’ shock over rate increases tends to give way to understanding once they understand what the money is being spent on.

“I think as long as we can do it in a steady way that people are expecting … it’s appreciated a lot more than if we do serious hikes at once,” she said.

“Being proactive definitely saves us money in the long run.”

Vrbanovic says the city hopes to find a “balancing act” that helps address the funding gap before the situation deteriorates further.

“What we need to do is make sure that it doesn’t become totally unbearable by not addressing it now,” he said.

Kitchener’s water rate increased by about 7.4 per cent from 2016 to 2017, while the city’s wastewater rate increased by 9.8 per cent.

With reporting by Daryl Morris