

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener councilors voted Monday night to take action against the problem of stray shopping carts.

Councillors approved moving forward with a new bylaw which would likely require businesses to develop their own shopping cart management plans – explaining how they will prevent carts from being taken off their property, and how they will retrieve carts that do end up elsewhere

Guidelines suggested that could become part of that bylaw include a method of responding to all calls about carts within 24 hours, and immediate response in cases where carts are blocking roads, sidewalks or pedestrian paths.

Councillors were also told that the bylaw could include a maximum fine of $10,000 for retailers who do not follow the new rules, which would only be issued to retailers who repeatedly allow their carts to “cause a nuisance in the community.”

The city received 11 complaints about shopping carts in 2016.