

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Panthers scored a big win on Sunday afternoon.

They beat the London Majors 21-3 and are now headed to the Intercounty Baseball League’s championship series.

The Panthers will now play either the Barrie Baycats or the Brantford Red Rox in the finals.

The Baycats currently have a 3-0 lead in the series with game four scheduled Sunday night in Brantford.