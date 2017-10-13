

The City of Kitchener has opened its nine collection sites for loose leaves – but this year, there’s a new wrinkle to the drop-off program.

Unlike in past years, bags – including paper yard waste bags – will not be allowed to be left at the drop-off sites.

According to the city, anyone who beings bags to a site should empty out the bags and take the empty bags with them when they leave.

The nine sites opened Friday, and will remain open during daylight hours until Dec. 8.

Anyone caught leaving anything other than leaves at a drop-off site will be fined for illegal dumping.

The nine locations where leaf drop-off sites have been established are as follows:

Schaeffer Park on Bloomingdale Road

Breithaupt Park and Kinsman Park, off of Union Street

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium (near the Ottawa Street entrance)

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields on Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena on Rittenhouse Road

South West Optimist Sportsfield on Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park at Strange Street and Waverly Road

A parking lot at Victoria Street South and Eastforest Trail

Hofstetter Park on Hofstetter Avenue

In addition to the drop-off sites, Kitchener residents can dispose of leaves by bagging them and leaving them at the curb for yard waste pickup.

In some parts of the city, leaves can simply be raked to the curb for pickup.

More information on Kitchener’s leaf collection program is available on the city’s website.