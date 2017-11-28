

Streetlights may not seem like the key to a connected city, but they’re the key building block in the first project to be tackled by the City of Kitchener’s new innovation lab.

The lab, which opened its doors on Tuesday, aims to find ways to improve city life through Internet of Things-related technologies.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says he hopes the lab will find ways to use emerging technology to make city services more efficient, and possibly less expensive.

The first thing the hub will look at is how to best make use of a recent change to the city’s streetlights.

The Region of Waterloo is in the process of converting almost every streetlight in the city to LED bulbs. Additional changes were made in Kitchener, where a narrowband network was installed, allowed for something similar to a low-powered Wi-Fi network to be carried through the streetlights.

“Rather than every streetlight working individually, they ultimately work together as a big mesh network,” says Karl Allen-Muncey, who heads up the innovation hub.

One possibility Vrbanovic cited for the streetlight network include using it to provide real-time data on parking availability which could then be funneled into an app. Others could include detecting water leaks and alerting the city to them, or reading water metres from above.

“It’s almost as endless as your imagination,” Vrbanovic says.

Allen-Muncey says the key will be coming up with ways to use the network which actually have a beneficial effect.

“We need to be building products that have a tangible impact on the community,” he says.

The hub has been given an annual budget of $300,000, from money saved by converting the city’s streetlights to LEDs. It is based in the Tannery building on Charles Street.

