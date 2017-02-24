

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a number of Kitchener properties were damaged overnight.

Waterloo Regional police responded to Highbrook Street in Kitchener around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle had driven over numerous lawns, through a fence, and into the side of a home. When the vehicle collided with the home, a gas line was severed.

The driver fled the scene, and police have no suspects.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident.