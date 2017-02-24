Featured
Kitchener neighbourhood damaged by car
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 9:50AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 12:47PM EST
Police are investigating after a number of Kitchener properties were damaged overnight.
Waterloo Regional police responded to Highbrook Street in Kitchener around 3:45 a.m. Friday.
A vehicle had driven over numerous lawns, through a fence, and into the side of a home. When the vehicle collided with the home, a gas line was severed.
The driver fled the scene, and police have no suspects.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident.
