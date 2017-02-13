

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is accused of stealing cheques while working as a contractor at homes in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police say they began investigating the 27-year-old man in December, and arrested him last week.

In two cases, police say, the man stole blank cheques while installing hardwood flooring at homes in Hamilton, then filled out the cheques and used them.

The man, who operates Southern Flooring and De’South Flooring, faces charges of theft, possession of stolen property, uttering a forged document and fraud.

Police say they believe there may be other victims who they have yet to talk to.

Anyone who may fit that category or anyone else who has information that could help police can contact the investigator on the case at 905-546-4521.