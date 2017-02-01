Featured
Kitchener man identified as victim of fatal crash along Highway 401
A traffic backup is seen following a fatal collision on the Highway 401 off-ramp to Highway 25 in Milton. (OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Twitter)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:33PM EST
An 82-year-old Kitchener man was killed in a collision near a Highway 401 off-ramp in Milton last week, police say.
OPP have identified Thomas A. Maynard as the victim of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on Jan. 23 at the eastbound off-ramp to Highway 25.
At the time, police said that the vehicle had left the highway and was driving in the median, then went airborne and landed in a grassy area next to the off-ramp.
The highway was shut down for several hours due to the collision.
