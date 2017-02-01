

CTV Kitchener





An 82-year-old Kitchener man was killed in a collision near a Highway 401 off-ramp in Milton last week, police say.

OPP have identified Thomas A. Maynard as the victim of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on Jan. 23 at the eastbound off-ramp to Highway 25.

At the time, police said that the vehicle had left the highway and was driving in the median, then went airborne and landed in a grassy area next to the off-ramp.

The highway was shut down for several hours due to the collision.