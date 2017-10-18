Featured
Kitchener man dies while boating in northern Ontario
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 2:29PM EDT
Provincial police say a Kitchener, Ont., man has died in a boating mishap in northern Ontario.
Police say a 58-year-old man had left a cabin on Kindogan Lake in an aluminum boat late last Thursday night and was reported overdue on Saturday.
They say a search of the lake found Bruce Milne's body on the shore the next afternoon.
Investigators say no further details are available.