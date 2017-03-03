

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to get away from police in northern Ontario.

Dryden OPP say they tried to stop the man’s vehicle around 11 a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 17 in Dewan Township, which is located about halfway between Thunder Bay and Kenora.

They say the vehicle didn’t stop, and ended up driving off the roadway. Its driver was not hurt, and was placed under arrest.

The 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of dangerous driving, as well as one count apiece of flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a recognizance order and failure to comply with a probation order.