

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A dispute between a taxi driver and his customer lead to charges being laid Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Highland Road at Queen Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say a dispute between the driver and his fare escalated and a knife was brandished.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man faces a number of weapons related charges. The cabbie was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are interested in talking to any witnesses.