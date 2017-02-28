Featured
Kitchener man charged, knife pulled on cabbie
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 7:14AM EST
A dispute between a taxi driver and his customer lead to charges being laid Tuesday evening.
The incident happened on Highland Road at Queen Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Police say a dispute between the driver and his fare escalated and a knife was brandished.
A 28-year-old Kitchener man faces a number of weapons related charges. The cabbie was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are interested in talking to any witnesses.
