Kitchener man charged in Vaughan bakery fire
Police investigate a fire at a Vaughan bakery on Buttermill Avenue on June 12, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 1:24PM EDT
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that caused extensive damage to a bakery north of Toronto.
The fire occurred June 12 at a bakery on Buttermill Avenue in Vaughan.
Investigators quickly deemed the fire suspicious, because they saw signs that a container holding a fire accelerant had been thrown inside the building. Nobody was injured.
In addition to arson, the 27-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering.