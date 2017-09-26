

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that caused extensive damage to a bakery north of Toronto.

The fire occurred June 12 at a bakery on Buttermill Avenue in Vaughan.

Investigators quickly deemed the fire suspicious, because they saw signs that a container holding a fire accelerant had been thrown inside the building. Nobody was injured.

In addition to arson, the 27-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering.