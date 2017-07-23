

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police said a Kitchener man assaulted two of its officers Sunday morning.

Police say it started in the area of Fairway Road North and Lackner where a man was causing damage to a plaza.

Police said the same man damaged vehicles on Fairway Court.

The man was located by police on Veronica Drive where he was arrested. During the arrest, police said the man assaulted an officer who was later treated in hospital and released.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for his chaotic state and suspected drug use. While there, police said he assaulted another officer.

The man has been charged with a string of charges including mischief to property, assault with attempt to resist arrest and assaulting police.