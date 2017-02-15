Featured
Kitchener man arrested over residential break-ins
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 5:21PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve found the man responsible for five daytime break-ins or attempted break-ins at homes in Kitchener.
The break-ins are said to have occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, at homes in the Rockway neighbourhood. Stolen items include credit cards and electronic devices.
A 25-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Monday in connection with the break-ins.
He faces charges relating to breaking and entering, as well as breaching court orders.
Police say they have recovered some of the items stolen during the break-ins.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Kitchener man arrested over residential break-ins
- Supplements' labels often inaccurate on melatonin levels: U of G study
- CUPE education workers ratify contract extension with 4% raises
- Service medals stolen from Canadian Armed Forces veteran
- 'Many questions' about future of Ontario-U.S. trade relationship: Wynne