Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve found the man responsible for five daytime break-ins or attempted break-ins at homes in Kitchener.

The break-ins are said to have occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, at homes in the Rockway neighbourhood. Stolen items include credit cards and electronic devices.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Monday in connection with the break-ins.

He faces charges relating to breaking and entering, as well as breaching court orders.

Police say they have recovered some of the items stolen during the break-ins.