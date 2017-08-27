

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was taken to hospital after an early morning crash between a truck and an SUV.

The two vehicles collided on Lakeside Drive just after 2:00 a.m.

The driver in the SUV was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries. Two children were in the vehicle with him at the time, they were not hurt.

Passengers in the pickup truck did not receive any injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say that the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt.