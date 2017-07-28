

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly being tracked at more than double the speed limit on a London-area highway.

According to the OPP, the 32-year-old man was driving at 190 km/h on Thursday, on a stretch of Highway 402 where the speed limit had been lowered to 80 km/h due to construction work.

As a result of the stunt driving charge, the man has lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for seven days. He may face further consequences through the court system.

A second driver, a London woman, was also charged with stunt driving Thursday after her vehicle was allegedly tracked at 187 km/h on a 100 km/h section of the same highway.