

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges in connection with break-ins to retirement homes.

Waterloo Regional Police say the break-ins occurred at retirement communities in Kitchener and Wilmot Township, and came to their attention earlier this month.

Cash and jewelry were among the items stolen.

A 55-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with the break-and-enters, on charges including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.