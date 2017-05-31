Featured
Kitchener man accused of breaking into retirement homes
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:53AM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges in connection with break-ins to retirement homes.
Waterloo Regional Police say the break-ins occurred at retirement communities in Kitchener and Wilmot Township, and came to their attention earlier this month.
Cash and jewelry were among the items stolen.
A 55-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with the break-and-enters, on charges including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.
