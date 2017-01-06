

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The man accused of impaired driving causing death and other offences in connection with a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman appeared in Kitchener court Friday.

It was the second straight day Ahmed Darwish was in court, following a brief audio appearance on Thursday.

Darwish, 26, has been behind bars since his arrest shortly after the Nov. 27 crash on Highway 7/8 just west of Kitchener’s city limits.

A lawyer from the Milton area had been representing him, but court heard this week that Darwish is hoping to retain Kitchener-based lawyer Hal Mattson instead.

Mattson said Friday that he wants to read through documentation from the Crown before he takes things any further.

“I don’t want to say that I’m acting for him until I’ve looked at it and (Darwish) and I are on the same page,” he told CTV News.

The crash killed Susana Dumitru, who was with family members in a car on their way from Niagara Falls to Baden.

In the back seat with her was her two-year-old son George, who was seriously injured and remains at SickKids in Toronto.

In addition to impaired driving causing death, Darwish is charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to provide a breath sample and failure to submit to a drug test.

His case returns to court on Jan. 16.

With reporting by Marc Venema