Kitchener gas station robbed at knifepoint
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 10:33AM EST
Cash and cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in southeast Kitchener.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robbery occurred late Wednesday night at the Shell station on King Street East, near Gateway Park Drive.
Police say a man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money and cigarettes, then left after he was given the items.
The man is described as being approximately 25 years old, white, heavyset, clean-shaven and approximately 5’10” tall.
He was seen wearing a black and white checkered hoodie, as well as black pants.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
