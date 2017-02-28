

CTV Kitchener





A massive addition and major renovation are about to take place at a busy community centre in Kitchener’s south end.

City councillors signed off Monday night on the $3.7-million project at the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre on Pioneer Drive.

The expansion will see nearly 4,000 square feet of space renovated, while more than 6,000 square feet will be added on to the facility, bringing it to a total of 15,000 square feet.

It will include a dividable double gymnasium and two new multi-purpose rooms, as well as a replacement for the existing splash pad.

Work for the expansion is expected to be complete by 2019.

The Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre was built in 1989.

Since then, city officials say, the population of the surrounding area has grown from 7,200 to approximately 20,000.