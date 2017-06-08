

CTV Kitchener





Two Waterloo Region men have been charged as part of a police investigation into a bout of alleged stunt driving on Highway 400.

The charges date back to April 2, when OPP officers stopped a dozen luxury vehicles on Highway 400 in Barrie.

Witnesses told police that the vehicles had been seen weaving in and out of traffic, driving on the shoulder and hitting speeds of up to 150 km/h.

Initially, stunt driving charges were laid against a dozen drivers, who were found to be part of an extreme car enthusiast club.

OPP announced Thursday that 12 drivers had also been charged with dangerous driving. While most of the drivers are from the Greater Toronto area, the list of people facing charges includes a 28-year-old Kitchener man and a 25-year-old Cambridge man.

With files from CTV Barrie