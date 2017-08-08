Featured
Kitchener, Brantford companies get millions in federal funding
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains stands in the House of Commons during question period, in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Patrick Doyle / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 5:12PM EDT
Two local companies have landed nearly $5 million in funding from the federal government.
3E Nano Inc. of Kitchener will get $2.7 million for its work developing energy-control coatings for windows of buildings and vehicles.
Another $2.2 million is going to Brantford’s GreenMantra, which coverts discarded plastic into new products.
The money comes from Sustainable Development Technology Canada – an arm of the federal government's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development focused on bringing clean technology products to market. This year’s federal budget allocated $400 million to the sustainable development fund.