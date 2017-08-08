

CTV Kitchener





Two local companies have landed nearly $5 million in funding from the federal government.

3E Nano Inc. of Kitchener will get $2.7 million for its work developing energy-control coatings for windows of buildings and vehicles.

Another $2.2 million is going to Brantford’s GreenMantra, which coverts discarded plastic into new products.

The money comes from Sustainable Development Technology Canada – an arm of the federal government's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development focused on bringing clean technology products to market. This year’s federal budget allocated $400 million to the sustainable development fund.