

CTV Kitchener





A bank robbery brought police to a plaza in Kitchener Thursday morning.

The CIBC branch at Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street South was robbed around 11:30 a.m.

Waterloo Regional Police say three men entered the bank with their faces covered and demanded money.

After cash was turned over, the men left the store. They were last seen leaving the area in a four-door grey vehicle.

No injuries were reported.