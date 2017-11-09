Featured
Kitchener bank robbery under investigation
Police investigate a bank robbery at Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 1:03PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 3:40PM EST
A bank robbery brought police to a plaza in Kitchener Thursday morning.
The CIBC branch at Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street South was robbed around 11:30 a.m.
Waterloo Regional Police say three men entered the bank with their faces covered and demanded money.
After cash was turned over, the men left the store. They were last seen leaving the area in a four-door grey vehicle.
No injuries were reported.