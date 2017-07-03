

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a fire in a Kitchener apartment is being investigated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the building at 109 Westwood Drive around 2 p.m. Friday.

They say tenants were alerted to the fire by the alarms in the hallway.

No one was hurt.

Damage was minimal and contained to the unit where the fire started.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.