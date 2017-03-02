

CTV Kitchener





Several apartments in one building in northwest Waterloo were damaged Thursday when a fire broke out inside the building.

Firefighters were called to the Laurelwood Drive building in the early afternoon hours.

According to authorities at the scene, a pot on a stove in a seventh-floor apartment caught fire. Nobody was inside the apartment at the time.

The fire was extinguished. Water damage was reported in the apartment where the fire began, as well as apartments below that one.